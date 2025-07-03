Values Added Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,896,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VOO stock opened at $570.29 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $572.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.