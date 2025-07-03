Values Added Financial LLC Sells 765 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Values Added Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1,136.7% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

