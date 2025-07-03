Castle Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $150,456,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

