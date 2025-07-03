Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $558.90 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

