Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

