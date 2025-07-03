Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

