D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $36.14 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

