North Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

