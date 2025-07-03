North Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

