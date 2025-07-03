Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is TKG Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

