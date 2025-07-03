Able Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

