Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 770 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,826,000 after buying an additional 2,550,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

