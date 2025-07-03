Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 370 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

