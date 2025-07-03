Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,686 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.7%

IEFA opened at $83.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

