First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 160,562 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 344.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,562 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.