Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.76.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

