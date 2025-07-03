First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,878 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $9,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

