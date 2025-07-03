Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Acquires 12,996 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 410.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of STIP opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.