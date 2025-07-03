Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Acquires 12,996 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 410.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of STIP opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $103.61.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
