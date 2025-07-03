Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $101,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $391.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.