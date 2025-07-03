First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:CMI opened at $333.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.