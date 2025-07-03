First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $15.66 Million Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $222.90 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

