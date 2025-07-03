Clune & Associates LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.09 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

