D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,713,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $635,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $970,862,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $437.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $439.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.31 and a 200-day moving average of $401.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

