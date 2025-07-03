Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $95.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

