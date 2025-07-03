Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.64.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $315.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.43, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.