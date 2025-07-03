Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $315.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.64.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

