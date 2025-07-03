FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $269.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.81. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

