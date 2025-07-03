Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $95.13 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises about 3.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Brown & Brown worth $95,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,104,852 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.94 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

