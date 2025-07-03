Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 13.3% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

