North Capital Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

