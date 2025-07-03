Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Benchmark cut their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

