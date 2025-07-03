Bellevue Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 445,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,774,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,284.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 240,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 177,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

