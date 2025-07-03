MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 525 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Southern by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 489,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after acquiring an additional 128,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 1.4%

SO stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

