JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

