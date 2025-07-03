Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 289.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,249 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FBND stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

