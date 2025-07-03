Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 436 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.18 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

