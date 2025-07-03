Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Unilever were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

