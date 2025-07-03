Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.1%

USB stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

