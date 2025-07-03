Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 3,421 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.