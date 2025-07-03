Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 5,876 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $290.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

