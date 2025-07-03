Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Boosted by Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 41,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

