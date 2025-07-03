Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.