Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,296 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $409,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of CB opened at $279.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day moving average is $281.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.