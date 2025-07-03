JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 3rd Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $33,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

