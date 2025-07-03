Novem Group Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Novem Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 554.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

