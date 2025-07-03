Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after buying an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.