Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

