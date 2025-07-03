Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.