Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

