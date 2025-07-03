VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $281.25 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.01.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

